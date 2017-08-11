ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong said that China wishes to see Pakistan as a strong and economically powerful country.

Speaking at a seminar in the federal capital, Weidong said China is investing heavily in Pakistan's industrial and other important sectors.

He added that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, initiated in 2015, have entered the productive stage.

The two countries have decided to give priority to energy projects in a bid to boost the economic development of Pakistan. The Chinese envoy also said that projects worth over $18 billion, which include 11 energy projects, are under construction.

China's investment of more than $50 billion initiated CPEC projects across the country. The projects aim to improve relationships between Pakistan and China, starting with the port of Gwadar.