Chief Minister Punjab, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has pledged to protect the minority communities in Pakistan. This message was stated in his latest tweets.

He further added that PML-N will ensure that every Pakistani citizen lives in peace and with dignity.

Quaid's Pakistan is not about quantity but quality & equality of citizens. Our religious diversity is our strength. We r all proud Pakistani — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 11, 2017

Sharif also elaborates that the country Quaid dreamed of is not based on quantity but rather the quality and equality of citizens. Moreover, he considers religious diversity as country's strength. He ended by declaring that we all are proud Pakistanis.

CM Punjab's tweets can be seen in the light of 11 August, which is known as minority day. It aim at making the country a peaceful place of living for the minorities by giving them social rights.