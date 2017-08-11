HYDERABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Sindh Regimental Centre Hyderabad and laid a wreath at 'Yadgar-e-Shuhada' to pay homage to the martyrs of Sindh Regiment for defence of the motherland.

The COAS pinned ranks to Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as Colonel Commandant of the Sind Regiment, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers of the Sindh Regiment.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa appreciated contributions of the Sindh Regiment for defence and security of the country.

Earlier on arrival in Hyderabad, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza.