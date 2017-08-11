The 'homecoming rally' of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif left for Gujranwala from Jehlum today. Earlier, it was announced that rally will resume its journey at 10 am but due to arrangements it was delayed and rally left Jehlum at 11:30 am.

The rally made its first stop at Sara-e-Alamgir hosted by MNA Abid Raza. Second welcome camp was arranged by MPA Malik Hanif Awan in the city.

The minister of state Chaudhary Jaffar will welcome the rally in Lala Musa. Former Prime Minister will address the rally at TS Chowk in Gujrat where a bullet proof dice has been prepared.

The caravan of Nawaz Sharif will make its final stop at Gujranwala today. Furthermore, Nawaz Sharif will address the rally at different spots throughout the day.