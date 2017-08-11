MULTAN - NAB Multan arrested on Thursday a DSP of Vehari police in connection with a multi- million funds embezzlement scam and he will be produced before Judge Accountability Court on Friday (today) for physical remand.

DSP Qadeer Anwar was caught from Lahore.

NAB Multan is investigating the case of embezzlement against Ex-DPOs, DSPs, District Accounts Officer and Others who were actively involved in embezzlement of funds from year 2008 to 2013. During inquiry the embezzled amounts have unfolded up to Rs. 1200 million.

Earlier, Additional IG Punjab had lodged complaint regarding embezzlement of funds by Officer and Officials of DPO Office and District Account Office Vehari . The accused persons embezzled huge funds through fake bills of pay and allowances, arrears of pay, POL (fuel and oil), electricity bills, telephone, rent bills, procurement, and bogus computer system based transfer entries.

Initially, the inquiry was authorized on 11.08.2016 which was later upgraded into investigation and bifurcated into two separate cases due to embezzlement of huge amounts of over Rs1200 million. During inquiry it was transpired that District Police Officers, successively posted during 2008 to 2013, used to withdraw huge funds through fake documents in violation of rules. The office of AIG Finance Punjab also failed to monitor or maintain check and balances, rather overlooked frequent budget re-appropriations and expenditures without justifications or verifications. The bills were successively passed merely on the basis of number of sanctioned/held posts and all illegal payments during this period were made in the name of DDO (Drawing and Disbursing Officers) instead of agency/vendor/officers and this convenience on part of police officers and district accounts officers have led to embezzlement of public money at Vehari Police Office.