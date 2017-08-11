At least two police personnel including Liaqautabad DSP traffic police Muhammad Hanif and his driver, Fida Alam were shot dead in Azizabad's area of Karachi.

According to media reports, the car of DSP was targeted as 11 bullets were shot on wind screen. DSP and his driver were going through Hussainabad area of Azizabad when unidentified gunmen attacked the vehicle. Attackers fled the scene after killing police personnel.

The dead bodies of dead were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

DIG West Karachi told media that this attacked was pre-planned. "DSP Muhammad Hanif used this route daily," he said.

The police official further said that two unidentified attackers on bike targeted the vehicle.

*This is a developing story