KASUR - At least eight persons including a woman and minor boy died in different incidents of drowning, violence, suicide, and road mishaps here the other day.

According to police, two brothers - Sufyan and Salman - of Ellahabad were on the way to Sohdiowal village on a motorbike when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the bike head-on. As a result, Sufyan was killed on the spot while Salman sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital. Police registered a case against the tractor-trolley driver. In another incident, Zulfiqar Ali, 35, of Manga Mandi was crushed to death by Freed Express train near Kuddian Railway crossing.

In Kot Usman Khan, a 55-year-old labourer committed suicide. The deceased was identified as Abdul Hafeez. He was jobless which often caused unrest at house. He other day, he ended his life by taking wheat preservative pills. Police are investigating.

In Haji Gagga, a five-year-old boy drowned while bathing in a water pond. Jamil Ahmed, son of Shabbir Ahmed, lost consciousness after he remained under water for a long time. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital where he breathed his last. The family held the hospital staff responsible for their beloved's death, alleging that he died of doctors' negligence. They put the minor's body outside the hospital and protested against the hospital's management. The family dispersed after being assured by the police of action against the culprits.

In Dhang Shah, a woman poisoned her husband allegedly with the connivance of her father. Shaukat Ali told the Khuddian Khas police that Khalida Bibi with the connivance of her father Iqbal alias Bali poisoned his brother Tariq. He was rushed to General Hospital in Lahore but he could not survive. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

In Daftoh village, a teenage girl committed suicide over domestic issue. Javaria, 19, daughter of Yunus, had argued with her parents and committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. Mustafabad police are investigating.

A labourer - Maqbool Ahmed of Daftoh village died of consuming toxic soft drink. He was in Lahore for labour where the incident happened. He was laid to rest in his native village.

A 35-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding car on Depalpur Road in Kot Saleem Haider. The woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a car. As a result, she sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Ellahabad Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police registered a case and launched investigation. Identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.