SAHIWAL - Five factories were sealed with arrest of their owners and four workers during raids conducted in different areas by the Health Department here on Thursday.

According to official sources, first raid was conducted on Koh-e-Noor Milk factory at Small industry Estate. The health department team sealed the factory for not ensuring cleanliness and seized 1,500 litres of milk and 600kg of cheese worth Rs700,000. The team also arrested factory owner Sheikh Zahid Hameed.

In another raid, an oil factory at Ali Town 90/9-L was sealed. The factory owner, Ramazan and four workers were arrested for making oil from the remains of dead meat. Likewise, Pak Zamindar Bakery at Wahdat Colony Street No 2 was sealed due to poor cleanliness and the owner, Muhammad Rafique, was arrested.

Similarly, AK Bakery on Arif Road at Shehbaz Town was sealed for selling unhygienic foodstuffs.

Bakery owner Shehbaz was arrested. M Ayaan Bakery at Faisal Colony was also sealed and owner Imran was arrested. A huge quantity of spurious foodstuffs and bakery items were also seized.

DDHO Dr Saad Bin Saeed, City Circle Officer Naveed Zmaan Kayani under the supervision of District Food Authority and Assistant Commissioner Kanwal Nizaam Bhutto conducted raids. Ghalla Mandi police registered cases against the owners.