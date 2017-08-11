ISLAMABAD - Composition of 47-member federal cabinet completed on Thursday as President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath of office to remaining four ministers, including two federal ministers and two ministers of state.

The event was arranged at a simple and impressive ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which was also attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Daniyal Aziz and Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar were sworn in as federal ministers whereas Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi and Mir Dostain Khan Domki took oath as ministers of state. Ministers, parliamentarians and high-level civil officials also attended the oath-taking ceremony.