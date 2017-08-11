ISLAMABAD - Government has promised to sell electricity to consumers at the rate of Rs2 per unit but at present it is being sold out at the rate of Rs7 per unit, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told on Thursday.

The PAC met here under its Chairman Syed Khurshid Shah to review audit observations raised by audit team in respect of financial year 2013-14.

MNA Jaffar Khan Leghari alleged that influentials of DG Khan had stolen Kachchi Canal project material costing billion of rupees. Deputy speaker Punjab Assembly is also included among the stealers of this material. Cases have been registered against these stealers with Police Station Choai but Punjab government has not taken any action against them so far.

Shah said security expenses amounting to Rs155 billion in respect of CPEC project are paid from the pockets of poor masses. Hockey play is continuing in the country like Kalim Ullah passed on the ball to Salim Ullah and Salim Ullah scored goal.

PAC was told that NAB was conducting inquiry into Rs43 billion corruption in Nandipur project. The inquiry has been completed. Report will be presented before NAB executive board and later it will be made public. This project was launched in 2008 and was to be completed in 2011. The PC-1 was worked out of this project at the cost of Rs8 billion but now it has swelled to Rs83 billion.

PAC ordered that NAB should complete inquiry of Nandipur project till October 10 and submit report thereof.

PAC chairman said that widespread corruption was committed in Neelum-Jhelum Hydal Project.

Audit has been completed and soon the report will be submitted to PAC. This project was initiated 15 years before and has not been completed so far. Its cost has now swelled from Rs84 billion to Rs 500 billion.

Secretary water and power told the PAC that Kachchi Canal Project was started in 2002 and Rs57 billion were spent in the beginning but the project has not been completed so far.

PAC ordered secretary water and power to black list the defaulting companies or the companies which have delayed the project.