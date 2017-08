ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced the postponement of Mardan rally that was scheduled on 23rd August.

In a video message, Khan declared that right now Nawaz Sharif is running a campaign to save himself from corruption cases and challenge the Supreme court.

“The time is not suitable for the campaign. PTI has to prepare to challenge Nawaz Sharif’s rally.We will hold a bigger rally in Mardan in September,” he added.