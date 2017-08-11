Lahore: Following the disqualification of prime minister Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz has signed nomination papers for NA-120 by-election after the seat fell vacant.

It is informed by a source that Begum Kalsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers for the by-election would be submitted today by her son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.

However earlier this week reports emerged that PML-N had finilised Kalsoom Nawaz as the party’s candidate for by-poll.

As many as 35 candidates have received nomination papers for the by-election, scheduled to be held on September 17. Submission of the papers will end on August 12.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan the scrutiny of papers will take place on August 15-17, while the final list of candidates will be issued on August 26.

In General Elections of 2013, Nawaz won the seat by a substantial margin, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Yasmin Rashid, who will be contesting for the seat this time around too.