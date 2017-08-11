Squash great Maria Toorpakay Wazir has appreciated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s tweet in which he barred his party workers and social media activists to malign her for being sister to disgruntled party representative Ayesha Gulalai who accused Khan of making unwelcome advances.

Gulalai conversed with the media at Squash Complex in Lahore and said that she appreciates Khan’s tweet as it stands for the fact that national athletes are to be respected and are apolitical.

“I really appreciate his action,” Maria said.