ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday felicitated Pakistani film director Jamshed Mehmood Raza, popularly known as Jami, for winning a top award at the Locarno film festival.

In a statement issued here, the Minister said that the award was a befitting recognition of his talent as a film-maker at the international level.

She said that the selection of Mehnaz Alvi alongwith Jami was a great honour for Pakistan. The Minister said that Pakistan had a tremendous talent in all spheres of life including film making, waiting for the opportunities to express themselves.

She said that democratic government was pursuing a policy for revival and promotion of the film industry in the country and under the framework of Films, Production and Broadcasting policy, which was in the offing, talented youth and individuals would be provided professional training besides encouraging them to produce quality films.

She said that films were a very powerful medium for promoting positive thinking and healthy trends in the society.