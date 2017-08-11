DERA GHAZI KHAN - The funeral for PAF wing commander 18 Squadron who embraced martyrdom when F-7PGs/FT-7PGs aircraft he was flying crashed near Sabzazar area of Mianwali the other day.

Funeral for martyred PAF 18 Squadron Wing Commander Zeeshan Atta was offered at Modal Town Community Centre in DG Khan and later he was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

The personnel of Punjab Rangers made elaborated security arrangement for the funeral.

Several officers of PAF and local citizens including traders, journalists attended the funeral. Wing Commander Zeeshan Atta embraced martyrdom when his aircraft crashed near Mianwali while on a routine operational flight on Wednesday. He was flying an F-7P aircraft when it reportedly encountered a technical fault and crashed.

According to aviation experts, the losses of F-7PGs/FT-7PGs in air crashes are within normal limits. They, however, suggested that these aircrafts should be grounded now.

On the other hand, it was very disappointing that no officer or officials from the district administration, the district police department and politicians attended the funeral for the martyr.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the PAF in a press communiqué issued on Thursday, said that an enquiry board has been formed to probe the crash while an investigation has already been launched in this regard.