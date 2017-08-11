Islamabad - Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday referred to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as ‘irrelevant’ in a tweet.

Terming the struggle of her father as bigger than any of his opponents, she further said that the ‘heartburn’ of Imran Khan was understandable.

“You have lost it completely,” Maryam also said in the tweet.

Imran, earlier in his ‘advice’ to Nawaz, had said that Nawaz could blame the umpires, the pitch, the weather, some of the players, but in the end he could not avoid the sinking feeling that the game was over and he had lost.

In a series of messages on Twitter, the PTI chief had hit out at the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief.

He also termed Nawaz’s ongoing ‘homecoming’ rally on the GT Road as ‘Corruption Bachao [save] rally’.

PEOPLE JOINING NAWAZ CARAVAN: MARRIYUM

APP adds: The people were joining the caravan of Nawaz Sharif in big numbers out of their infinite love for Nawaz Sharif, who was thrice elected as Prime Minister by them and had been serving them and the country for the last 30-35 years.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in a brief interaction with a private TV channel.

She strongly quashed the impression being given by the opposition that the people were being brought forcibly to attend the rally.

Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif had strengthened the state institutions and had played a crucial role in the restoration of the judiciary and that was the reason why people were yearning to have a glimpse of their beloved leader, who ruled their hearts.

The minister said that the number of people gathered by Nawaz Sharif within half a day, was far bigger than the people that the opposition was able to attract in all their mini sit-ins and sparsely attended rallies during the last four years.

She said that she could understand the mental condition of the opposition and pitied it, adding that they should accept the reality ungrudgingly and focus on serving the people of the province where they had their governments.

She said that only those people were taking umbrage at Nawaz’s rally who had been involved in strikes, sit-ins and attacks on the state institutions, including the parliament.

Marriyum said that after seeing the spirit and enthusiasm of the people there was hardly anything left to comment upon in the media.

She reiterated that Nawaz Sharif had accepted and implemented the court verdict immediately, however, like every citizen it was their legal and constitutional right to differ with it.