QUETTA - Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Thursday said that he and other Baloch nationalists earlier thought that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit Balochistan, but to no avail.

He was speaking at the condolence reference held in memory of martyred party activists, Malak Naved Dewar, Nasir Shahwani, Zarif Dewar and others in Quetta Press Club.

BNP-M Secretary General and Senator Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Senior Vice President Malak Abdul Wali Kakar and other party leaders also addressed the condolence reference and paid homage to party martyred leaders and workers.

Lashing out at provincial government, the BNP-M chief, who is also member of the assembly, said that lapses of Rs 35 billion at per annum spoke volume of government’s failure in the province.

He deplored that scores of lawyers lost their lives due to non-functional of Trauma Center last year.

Flaying media men who held talk shows on the issue of Ayesha Gulalai, but regretfully, they have no time to raise voice for Balochistan.

Commenting on Qazi Faez Isa led Judicial Commission report about lawyers tragedy, he deplored that media did not highlight this issue. “It shows that Balochistan is not their priority,” he maintained.

Later, Sardar Mengal also went to camp of missing persons and expressed sympathy with Mama Qadeer.

Our staff reporter