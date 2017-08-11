GUJRANWALA - Three persons got critical injuries during armed clash between the workers and supporters of the ruling PML-N and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

The clash occurred when workers and supporters of the two parties come face to face with each other prior to arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif here. First, both the groups indulged in sloganeering against the leadership of each other and after a while, the PML-N enthusiasts charged on PAT workers for chanting slogans against their leadership. Three workers of the PAT were seriously injured in the scuffle. The three seriously injured PAT workers were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the clash occurred due to chanting of slogans against each other. The police, however, seemed reluctant to take action against the PML-N workers involved in the attack.