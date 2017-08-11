ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) faced quorum problem for the second consecutive day on Thursday, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings as the majority of PML-N members missed the session and opted to be present at the GT Road rally of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The lower house of Parliament, which spends around one million rupees on a single day session, could not dispose of a single agenda item in the last two days. The opposition and a member of the government allied party left no stone unturned to put down the government MNAs for ignore the house proceedings.

JUI-F MNA Maulana Qamar Uddin, over the absence of ministers to give answers during the question-hour, strongly criticized the government.

“Why the ministers are absent from their main responsibility,” he said who was seemingly looked much upset over the absence of ministers. However, he could not speak more on the matter as the deputy speaker switched off his mike.

Likewise, PPP’s Abdul Sattar Bachani also drew the attention of Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi towards the lack of strength mainly on government benches. He also passed remarks about the deputy speaker for his full participation in former the prime minister’s rally. “Yesterday you (deputy speaker) were raising slogans,” he said in a sarcastic manner. The deputy speaker with a smile on his face responded in the same manner. “Haven’t you (Bachani) ever shouted slogans,” he said. With the onset of the proceedings, PTI’s Shireen Mazari also criticized the deputy speaker for allegedly making a statement against PTI chief Imran Khan. “Your statement doesn’t suit your (deputy speaker) seat,” said Mazari. However, the chair denied giving any such statement. Meanwhile, PTI’s Amjad Khan pointed out the lack of quorum in the house. The chair suspended the house for 20 minutes to complete the quorum but the strength continued to decrease when the count was made. The government having two-thirds majority has been facing embarrassment for the lack of required strength. The house for the second day was presenting a deserted look as most of the lawmakers from both sides of the aisle did not show up in the house. The house was adjourned till August 17.

Earlier, the house offered Fateha for the army personnel who embraced martyrdom while foiling a terrorist activity in Dir. The members paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of the security forces in the war on terror.

They said that the enemies were hatching conspiracies against Pakistan and the security forces deserve appreciation for thwarting their sordid designs.