PESHAWARNational Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Director General (DG), Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan handed over a recovered cheque to Deputy Post Master General, Peshawar Rasheed Ullah Kundi on Thursday. The amount was misappropriated in the Pakistan Postal department, Peshawar. A cheque distribution ceremony was held at the NAB office here in Peshawar.

Addressing the participants, the NAB director general said that under the leadership of NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, officers and officials of NAB are following a comprehensive strategy to eradicate the curse of corruption in the society.

He said that the countries, committed against the corruption, have set examples of development.

Brig (R) Farooq Awan said that NAB is performing well to get rid of corruption.

===========