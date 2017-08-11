ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said implementation on National Action Plan (NAP) was continuing successfully to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the country.

The minister said this during a meeting with ambassador of United States to Pakistan David Hale.

Both sides discussed mutual relations between the two countries, a statement issued here by the Ministry of Interior said. The minister said implementation on the National Action Plan (NAP) was going successfully to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the country. Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was desirous for peace in the region so that the masses could lead a prosperous life. The ambassador offered anti-terror training programmes to the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan. Both sides agreed that opportunities should have been created for the students of Pakistan in the top universities of United States of America.

Separately, the interior minister Thursday said peace and security was indispensable for economic progress of the country. He was presiding over a high-level meeting of civil armed forces officers here. He said peace and development activity would ensure prosperity in thecountry. “Pakistan has to learn from the successful experiments of developed countries for improving its economy,” he added. He said the menace of terrorism put negative impacts on the economic progress of the country. He called for taking effective steps for stopping smuggling.

The minister said under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

not only Pakistan but the whole region would benefit. “We will foil conspiracies against the CPEC. Nobody will be allowed to harm the projects associated with the future of Pakistan,” he added.

During the meeting, the officers briefed the interior minister about

performance of civil armed forces. The interior minister emphasised on formulating training programmes on modern lines to increase professional capacities of civil armed forces.

The minister said it was need of the hour that civil armed forces institutions should be equipped with modern technology to further promote peace and security in Pakistan. He said further steps were needed to provide quality education to children of the martyrs.