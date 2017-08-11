Quetta - Chief of Awami Raj Party (ARP) and Member of National Assembly Jamshed Dasti said on Thursday that former premier Nawaz Sharif had become a security risk for Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club Dasti said, “Nawaz Sharif has come out against Pakistan but his politics of GT Road has ended now”.

Dasti claimed that elements in Pakistan were carrying out missions of India, America and Israel who intended to fulfill their indecent designs by creating anarchy in Balochistan. However, they would not be allowed to succeed in their motives. The Baloch people had foiled the ulterior motives of Indian and American agendas, the ARP chairman said.

Dasti added that what he had visualised was a Balochistan rapidly developing on financial front within next 10 years due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), but also warned Center not to exploit resources of the province.

He said multi-billion dollar CPEC project will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in Balochistan on economic front and will also create countless job opportunities for youth.

Talking about his politics’ primary mission, the ARP chairman said that he had now become a challenge for landlords because he had defied the landlord class in country.

On across the board accountability in Pakistan, Dasti pressed for accountability must be initiated first from politicians and presumed that appropriate decisions would only be possible when there would be a parliament comprising true politicians.

“Bring the crooked people to accountability whoever they are as the process shouldn’t be limited to only one person,” said Awami Raj Party chairman.

On Supreme Court’s disqualification judgement of Nawaz Sharif, he said for the first time in history, the apex court historical verdict had toppled Takht-e-Lahore, and brushed aside the impressions that the court had reserved the decision as per desire by the army. He said the PML-N suspected the Supreme Court’s decision was a ploy against them and he challenged them to name who had conspired against Nawaz Sharif.

On Sharif’s homecoming motorcade rally, Dasti claimed it was comprised none other than government employees. He said the Supreme Court could direct army to jail those stopping wheel jammed. On his arrest, Dasti said he was imprisoned on charges of water theft while terrorism sections were included in the FIR, but no action was taken against those blocking GT Road from Islamabad to Lahore. He said the politicians if did not fulfill the criteria of Articles 62, 63 must be disqualified.