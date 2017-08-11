Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that judiciary and Army were being criticised by ousted premier Nawaz Sharif.

While addressing a media conference on Friday evening, he said that Pakistan Army is best army of the world, which has clarified that there is no superior to law and constitution in the country.

“Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif should file a review petition in apex court,” he added. Highlighting the arrangements of his public rally regarding 70th independence day celebrations, AML’s chairman said that it will be the joint public rally of AML and PTI which would be held in Liaqat Bagh on August 13 night.

“We have made the fool proof security arrangements of proposed public rally of Liaqat Bagh and nobody would be allowed to enter in the premises of stage without security card”, he added.

He strongly condemned the death of a young and injuring of two people in rally of former premier Nawaz Sharif and termed them killer.