SADIQABAD - PPP South Punjab Central Executive Member Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan greeted the newly-elected office-bearers of Sadiqabad Press Club and Union of Journalists (UoJ) here the other day.

He extended best wishes to them, expressing his optimism that the new office-bearers will play their due role in getting the public and journalist community's problems resolved. He advised them to work with honesty and always side with truth. Rana Tariq also assured them of his party's assistance.

16 schemes approved for Faisalabad uplift

OUR STAFF REPORTER

FAISALABAD

The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved at least 16 development schemes worth Rs1.45 billion in education, drainage, highways and other sectors under Punjab Annual Development Programme.

A meeting was held here under the chair of Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha the other day in which different development schemes for Faisalabad division were reviewed. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The development schemes approved by the DDWP during the meeting included the provision of IT labs in 35 boys and girls schools in Faisalabad district at a cost of Rs70 million, augmentation of water treatment plant Millat Town with Rs100 million and replacement of old sewerage lines with the new ones in Faisalabad city with Rs75 million.

It was informed during the meeting that Rs122 million will be spent on water supply schemes in NA-80 constituency while Rs100 million have been allocated for a drainage scheme in Ahmadpur Sial. Similarly, Rs70 million will be spent for laying of drainage lines at Peer Abdur Rehman village in Ahmadpur Sial. Moreover, Rs100 million has been earmarked for the PCC sewerage project of Jaranwala City and funds amounting to Rs125.5 million will be spent for the construction of a bypass road from 3 Pulley to Cantt Road Shorkot. The meeting also approved a scheme for the rehabilitation and construction of Pir Mahal City Road at a cost of Rs74.5 million. The commissioner directed timely completion of the projects.