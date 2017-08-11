ISLAMABAD - Unlike many other PML-N bigwigs, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday appeared in the National Assembly skipping the GT Road rally, strengthening rumours about a possible rift with Nawaz Sharif.

Nisar was expected to take part in the Nawaz Sharif’s rally, however, he turned up in the National Assembly proceedings almost at the same time when the ex-PM’s cavalcade was entering Ch Nisar’s constituency, NA-51.

The former interior minister entered the lower house of the parliament when it was suspended for 20 minutes due to lack of required strength. The suspended house provided him an opportunity to speak with a group of his party colleagues.

It was observed that the discussion session of the senior PML-N leader with his party members ended after the house resumed. Over a dozen party members engaged in the discussion with him near the speaker’s podium.

“This is the time to show unity... I never think that Nisar will join any other political party,” said PML-N MNA Najaf Sial, who with other party members was engaged in the discussion with Nisar, shared while talking to The Nation.

The matter of staying away of Nisar from the incumbent federal cabinet also came under discussion. “There were some reasons that he (Nisar) could not become part of the federal cabinet,” Sial said. The party members, in a brief chat with the former interior minister also enquired after his backache, he said.

In a statement released by the Ch. Nisar’s spokesperson, the former interior minister was quoted as criticising a section of the media for “running baseless news throughout the day”. “I never said that I will drive Nawaz Sharif’s car till Lahore, but some media houses have been airing this baseless news repeatedly,” he said.

About not attending the Nawaz Sharif rally, he said almost 99 per cent of the PML-N leadership was not participating in the GT Road procession; why was a fuss being created over his absence.

He further conveyed that he himself never attributed his non-participation in the rally to health reasons or back pain. He also urged media persons to verify statements before attributing them to him on national media.

Meanwhile, sources said, the former interior minister expressed displeasure over the lack of required strength in the house that embarrassed the government. Nisar said all lawmakers need to play positive role to keep the parliamentary sessions running, they added.

The PML-N leader stressed the need for exercising patience and tolerance, they added.

Nisar said there should be an approach to avoid confrontation, they said. They said Nisar in his discussion with colleagues also cited some examples of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in some references.

Earlier in the day, the former interior minister did not arrive at the Punjab House, the starting point of former prime minister’s homecoming rally to see him off.

Nisar, in his last press conferences, had also said that he would resign from politics, the National Assembly and step down as the interior minister when the apex court announced the Panama Leaks case verdict.