ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) a veteran of 1965 and 1971 wars, Air Marshal Inam-ul-Haque Khan passed away after prolonged illness here on Thursday. He was 90.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal, Sohail Aman has expressed heartfelt grief on the sad demise of Air Marshal Inam and said that the veteran rendered valuable services to PAF in both peace and war.

The Air Chief acknowledged his various contributions in transforming the Pakistan Air Force into a modern organisation and said that his services would be remembered for the times to come.

Air Marshal Inam-ul-Haque was born in Patiala (India) in May, 1927. After migrating to Pakistan in 1947, he joined Royal Pakistan Air Force in 5th GD (P) Course the next year. He graduated as a fighter pilot in December, 1949, securing all the trophies to his credit.

His funeral would be offered at PAF Base, Nur Khan with full military honours followed by burial at PAF graveyard on August 11, 2017.