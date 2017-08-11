LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) will organise a women-only sit-in on August 16 to protest over the Model Town incident that had killed 14 PAT workers in 2014, its chief Tahirul Qadri said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Qadri said the demonstrations on Mall Road would also include female relatives of the 14 people killed three years ago. “We seek justice against the heinous murders committed three years ago,” he added.

In June 2014, several people, including members of PAT, were killed during a clash between PAT protesters and policemen in Lahore.

Criticising the homecoming rally of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Qadri said the so-called caravan has paralysed daily lives of the people of Pakistan.

“They have looted the wealth of the entire nation. They have killed innocents. Yet they claim to be innocent,” he added.

The PAT chief also condemned the death of a 12-year-old who was run over by a protocol vehicle of Nawaz Sharif in Lala Musa. “They killed a boy and did not even bother to look back. They kept on moving,” he said.

Qadri had spent a few weeks in Pakistan in June and left the country on July 1 to visit Egypt, UK and Norway. He returned on Tuesday to lead demonstrations against the government.