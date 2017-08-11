Speakers at a conference held on Thursday in Peshawar stated that so far China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has been one of the biggest foreign investments in our country and in order to avail this economic opportunity people need to remove the language barrier.

Dr Shaheed Soharwardi, Chairman of department of international relations, stated that "Language plays an important role in improving relations between countries. It is equally important for trade or business. So it is better for Pakistanis to remove the language barrier and learn Chinese language,” University of Peshawar told the conference entitled “CPEC -- Opportunities and Challenges”. The conference was organized by China Study Centre at UOP.

Dr Soharwardi said that comparatively to the investments done by the USA, China’s investment was huge and exceptional in context of Pakistan. US compelled a total of $67 billion between 1951 and 2012 but China would be investing $51 billion.

He stated that cooperation by US was interest based as they needed support from Pakistan but the relations between China and Pakistan are based on long term.

Even though Dr. Soharwardi believes that CPEC would benefit both China and Pakistan, with an estimated 60,000 jobs created, he believes that “Language barrier is a huge problem. This must go if both the people want to understand each other and develop ties,”

“Like Chinese we should also speak less and work more so that we are prepared when the Chinese projects are launched here. Learning language is the first barrier we need to remove,” he said.

Professor Bushra Hamid, the dean of faculty of Management and Information Sciences, believes that the impact of CPEC would be long term, and believes there is need for further clarification about the nature and the location of these mega projects.

Mohammad Ismail, the project coordinator of Hindukush Karakoram Pamir Landscape, Katmandu, Nepal said that environment and culture should be kept in mind while executing all the CPEC-related projects.

University of Peshawar’s Dr Farhan Saeed had an optimistic view, believing that CPEC would increase Pakistan’s GDP by 15% annually if it became operational,

The Coordinator f China Study Centre, Prof Said Anwar talked about CPEC transportations and infrastructure related projects in Baluchistan, Punjab, KPK, and Sindh, claiming that CPEC was a big opportunity.

He said that all sub projects of CPEC should be utilized for the benefit of common Pakistanis. He said that due to the coordination of China Study Cell, University of Peshawar signed memorandums of understanding with Jiangsu University, China and Northwest University.

“We would be not only teaching Chinese language at Confucius Institute here at China Study Centre but also conduct researches on Pak-China relations and various regional issues,” said Prof Anwar.

Prof Mohammad Abid, the pro-vice-chancellor of University of Peshawar, who was chief guest on the occasion, said that China Study Centre was organizing useful events. The conference on CPEC would increase awareness among people and they would develop a more realistic perception about the mega project, he added.