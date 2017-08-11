Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed that the people have rejected Nawaz Sharif’s victim card by not showing up in the GT Road homecoming rally.

In a meeting with senior leadership of his party, the PTI leader condemned ex-PM’s remarks about judiciary, adding that Nawaz Sharif has started a confrontation with judges over his disqualification in Panama case by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

PTI stands with the judiciary, he announced while stressing that the people have showed in dwindling numbers in PML-N rally as they rejected Nawaz Sharif’s victim card.

During the meeting in Islamabad, he claimed that people have admitted that the Sharif family is corrupt and spoke lies.

He added that the former prime minister was unable to produce any evidence before the top court and failed to prove his innocence.

“Now you’ll become culprit from suspect after the charge sheet is handed over,” he said referring to Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier today, he praised the science camp held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which 2,000 government schools participated.