PML-N leader Amir Muqam today addressed media that people who think that there was no one in the PML-N rally need to get their eyes checked.

He told the reporters that supporters in massive amount are warmly welcoming Nawaz in their areas and the convoy is becoming huge as people are joining it.

It’s a proof that Nawaz still presides over people’s hearts and they still love him, he added.

He also gushed that the caravan will make a stop in Gujranwala.

Amir Muqam also criticized PTI and Imran Khan yesterday. He said that health, education, infrastructure and other sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have suffered because of PTI government and no progress has been made there. PTI is responsible for taking KP 50 years back in terms of development.

People of KP have seen the real face of Imran Khan and now they will not elect him ever to be in power. He also referred to Imran Khan as “container” Khan.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif will resume third day of his homecoming rally today after an overnight stay in Jehlum.

The passionate supporters are displaying banners, flags and posters of Nawaz Sharif. Moreover, 6,000 security personnel are being stationed to prevent any untoward incident. All the area around the route will be sealed as the convoy approaches.

After reaching Jehlum, Nawaz addressed the people and said that he had vowed to do whatever it took to lead Pakistan towards the path of progress and prosperity and the progress and development which was seen in Pakistan in last four years are the result of his endeavors.

He continued that he was disqualified by five judges in one minute:” Isn’t it a disgrace to the people of Pakistan that five judges ousted the Prime minister who you had so dearly elected to be your leader? The people should ask them why they ousted the PM when he had done no corruption,” he said.