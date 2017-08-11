LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to impose a ban on the sale of all types of soft and energy drinks at educational institutions across Punjab from August 14.

The authority has directed all beverage manufacturing companies that they cannot supply cold drinks to any of educational institution. The beverage manufacturers are told to sell the drinks to stores and markets that are 100m from any educational institution.

PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal has instructed all the food safety officers to put penalties on manufacturers and suppliers if they violate the ban.

Furthermore, Mengal highlighted that there were around 120 countries in the world that have imposed such a ban in light of harmful effects faced by children using sugary beverages.