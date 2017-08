Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi removed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar from his post as chairman of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet.

The Prime Minister himself would take the charge as chairman. However, Dar will remain a member of the committee and will chair meetings of the ECC in case of Abbasi's absence.

Five ministries — railways, power, communications, statistics, water resources, and privatization — have also been added to the economic committee.