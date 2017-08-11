GUJRANWALA - Three persons were seriously injured during a clash between the workers and supporters of ruling PML-N and Pakistan Awami Tehreek. The clash occurred when the workers and supporters of the two parties come face to face with each other prior to arrival of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here. First the two groups indulged in loud chanting against the leadership of each other and after a while the PML-N enthusiasts charged on PAT workers for chanting slogans against their leadership.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-Aug-2017 here.
PML-N, PAT workers clash in Gujranwala
