kasur - A prayer leader was booked allegedly for assaulting a seminary student of Mohallah Baghichi in the Mustafabad police precincts here the other day.

Raheed Khan told the police that suspect Amir and his eight-year-old son are students of the same seminary in Galwira.

The other morning, Amir took the boy to a mosque in Ameer Colony where he leads prayers.

He held the boy hostage in a room where he allegedly assaulted him. The accused also thrashed the boy when he cried for help.

Responding to the boy's cries, locals gathered in the mosque at which Amir fled away. Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.