TOBA TEK SINGH:- Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that across the board accountability should be applied to every politician. Addressing Istehkam-e-Pakistan Conference here, he said that Ulema and activists of all religious parties would resist any attempt to remove Article 62 and 63 from the Constitution. He said that the apex court’s verdict should be accepted, adding it shouldn't be discussed on roads and public meetings. He announced that the PUC will take part in the next general elections in 2018. Participants of the conference supported Operation Raddul Fasaad. –Staff Reporter