ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday approved transfers and postings of several senior officers.

According to the Establishment Division notifications, Safdar Ali Shah previously posted as Executive Director General, Ministry of Commerce was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of National School of Public Policy (NSPP), on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders. Ehsan Sadiq, a grade-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), previously awaiting posting in the Establishment Division was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTIC), under Federal Educational and Professional Training Division, on deputation basis, for a period of three years, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Haleena Iqbal Saeed, a grade-20 officer of PSP, who was posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), in Establishment Division has been transferred and her services were placed at the disposal of National Police Foundation (NPF). Similarly, Muhammad Hashim Tareen, a grade-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Industries and Production Division. He was previously posted as OSD in the Establishment Division awaiting the new assignment. Farhan Zahid, a grade-18 officer of PSP has also been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), on deputation basis for a period of three years. He was serving in Islamabad Capital Terrorist (ICT) Police, under Interior Division previously.