ISLAMABAD - The Rs250 million fund reappropriated to the Khyber Institute of Child Health (KICH) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lapsed after the federal government’s alleged failure to issue authorisation for the release of funds.

For the second consecutive year, the planning ministry has failed to issue authorisation for the release of re-appropriated amount of Rs250 million to the KP children hospital and the funds were lapsed, official sources told The Nation.

On one hand, they said, the planning ministry was busy in releasing authorisation of billion of rupees per day for the unapproved projects of Punjab but on the other hand the release of amount for the approved project of KP was not issued.

They said the hospital faced severe fund shortage and the finance division has asked the planning ministry to issue the authorisation for the release of Rs250 million re-appropriated amount to KP children hospital. In the PSDP 2016-17, Rs400 million was allocated for the project and it was released but later the planning ministry re-appropriated another Rs250 million from the road project in Chitral, they added.

In 2015-16, they said, around Rs240 million re-appropriated mount for the KP children hospital was also lapsed and this year the story was repeated again. Last year, they said, the amount was re-appropriated from the cancer hospital in Islamabad but due non-responsive attitude of the KP government it was surrendered to the treasury.

Both the provincial and federal governments seem less interested in the completion of the project and therefore it is still incomplete despite lapse of so many years. It is true that the federal government biased attitude toward the PTI controlled province is one of the reasons but on the other hand the lethargy of the provincial bureaucracy, particularly health ministry, is causing much damage to the province’s interest, they said.

Giving the detail, they said, the federal government has allocated Rs100 million in the PSDP 2015-16 for the children hospital in KP and Rs240 million for the cancer hospital. The PSDP allocated amount was utilised by the KP government but they were required more funds for the early completion of the project. Since work on the cancer hospital Islamabad was slow and the KP requested for extra funding therefore the allocation of Rs240 million of cancer hospital was re-appropriated in favour of the children hospital KP.

“Ironically, in fiscal 2015-16, on May 18, 2016 the amount of KP hospital was surrendered to treasury by the finance division, but during fiscal 2016-17 the planning ministry was busy releasing funds particularly to schemes in Punjab till the end,” they maintained. Construction of the Khyber Institute of Child Health (KICH) in Peshawar was announced during the PPP government by then president Asif Ali Zardari along with other projects in Sindh. The projects were announced under president’s special development initiative programme. Since the departure of the PPP government, due to unavailability of funds, work on the project was slow and only 20-25pc work on the hospital has been completed, sources informed.

This hospital with over 11 specialised units such as orthopedics, surgery, pediatrics, trauma, cardiology, gastroenterology, herpetology, nephrology, when completed, would cater to the needs of KP and tribal areas children. Currently there is no children hospital in the province and parents have to take their children to Islamabad, Rawalpindi or Lahore for treatment.

The hospital has failed to meet the earlier completion target of 2013 and later it was extended to June 2017 but it was also not materialised. With current pace of work and fund allocation it is unlikely that the project will be completed earlier than 2020, they said.