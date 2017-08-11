LAHORE - MQM-Pakistan convener Dr Farooq Sattar has suggested the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif not to confront with the State institutions and accept the court decision on Panama case.

Farooq’s suggestion came during a meet the Press programme at MQM Punjab chapter office here yesterday.

“Although, everyone knew how the Prime Minister is disqualified but the decision of the apex court must be given respect,” he said.

Farooq added that a majority changed into minority when the powers would be in hand of feudal lords and dictators.

He was of the view that country could not afford political instability at a time when its armed forces were in a situation of war with terrorists.

He criticised the “political culture taking root” in Pakistan and called for promotion of an environment of mutual respect and diversity of thoughts. He regretted that the country was witnessing a culture of politics of interests whereas the ideological politics

The MQM chief said not lost an inch of its mandate and this will be proven in the upcoming general elections.

He said that the MQM and Urdu-speaking community cannot be separated, adding, that the party’s vote bank in the community will remain intact.

He earlier addressed a function in connection of minorities’ day at a local hotel and chaired a party meeting in which he announced office-bearer of party’s Punjab chapter.

Addressing seminar on minorities, Farooq criticised the culture of issuing decrees in which some religious fanatics declared kafirs to anyone.

He demanded for an amendment in the Constitution to give right to minorities to contest election on their special seats. Also, he demanded an end of the word “minority” from the Constitution.

Farooq announced names of the office-bearers of Punjab and central Punjab Committees. Malik Waseem Khokhar will act as President Punjab Committee and Ilyas Khan Tahir Advocate will be President of Central Punjab Committee.

Khurram Shahzad Rana will be the party’s spokesperson in Punjab.