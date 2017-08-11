At least 31 suspects were apprehended during overnight operations in different areas of Quetta, jointly carried out by Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police under Operation Raddul Fasaad on Thursday night.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the personnel of the FC and police carried out operations in Kuchlak, Sariab, Hazarganji, and Nawa Killi and arrested 31 suspects including Afghan citizens.

Security agencies recovered sub machine guns (SMG), pistol and illegal vehicles from the possession of the arrested men.

Director General ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor earlier in a statement had said that the Army has achieved 95 per cent objectives of the Operation Khyber-4, launched under Operation Raddul Fasaad in the Rajgal valley of Khyber Agency.

He had said that the recently launched operation was one of the most difficult operations due to the rough and tough terrain of the valley.

The operation is progressing successfully and nearing its completion with minimal causalities in the ground forces, he added.

Gen Ghafoor said he would soon announce the completion of the operation in a press conference in next few days.

“Operation Raddul Fasaad is different from other operations since the previously carried out operations aimed at physically clearing the areas infested with terrorists and militants. We had earlier cleared all the areas except Shawal and Rajgal Valley where the operation has been launched of late.”