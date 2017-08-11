According to the media reports, before Nawaz Sharif's arrival in Lahore the law enforcement agencies have increased the security.

The personnel of counter-terrorism department (CTD) arrested several suspects yesterday during operation in Lahore, Sheikupura and Gunjranwala.

Joint operations were carried out by police and rangers in several areas of Lahore. Biometric devices were also used by the forces for the verification of residents during house-to-house search in various localities, hotels and truck stands in the city.

Aerial surveillance was also carried out on the route of the Nawaz Sharif s homecoming rally including Imamia Colony, Shahdara, Ravi Road, Bhatti Gate, Jail Road and Canal Road.