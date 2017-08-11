ISLAMABAD - The Senate Thursday unanimously gave approval to initiate intra-institutional dialogue among the executive, the judiciary and the military bureaucracy to avoid confrontation among them while exercising their powers.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani gave the proposal about initiation of intra-institutional dialogue at the conclusion of the debate on the role of the parliament to suggest the way forward on the situation arising out of the Panama Papers verdict and the house unanimously gave the approval.

The house also referred the matter about the role of the parliament in suggesting the way forward post Panama verdict to the Committee of the Whole after the Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq and other lawmakers suggested so.

Rabbani on the conclusion of the two days long session said that there was a need to initiate intra-institutional dialogue as the issue of intra-institutional powers was serious in nature. These institutions include executive, military bureaucracy and the judiciary, he said. Rabbani said the exercise would avoid confrontation among state institutions so that all of these should work within the ambit of law and the constitution. The chairman remarked that the invitation for the initiation of dialogue would be extended to the executive and the military bureaucracy through the prime minister, and the judiciary through the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Rabbani also said that parliament was the weak link in the trichotomy of powers and there was the issue of their internal weaknesses of the parliament. He said that the whole world was looking towards the Senate what positive steps it could suggest to get out of the situation.

The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle taking part in the debate on post-Panama verdict situation said that the ambiguities in the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution that define the parliamentarians as honest and truthful should be removed. While Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan in the presence of thin attendance of the treasury benches said that these articles could not be amended only to annual the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq called for a serious debate suggesting the way forward and the role of the parliament instead of doing mudslinging.

PPP Senator Taj Haider said that those amendments made in the constitution by then military dictator Ziaul Haq in connivance with some religious extremists should have be annulled besides making changes in the Articles 62 and 63. He also condemned that culture of taking the political matters to the courts for resolution. “It is the right time to establish Constitution Court,” he said.

PPP Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja there was a confrontation among the state institutions over the right to rule. The judicial verdicts have no affect on the masses, he said and called for bringing the judiciary under the oversight of parliament.

Senator Azam Musakhel said that the Panama verdict was given under pressure. MQM Senator Mian Ateeq Sheikh said that it was unfair to say about institutions that judiciary always helped GHQ and also called the verdict as unfair. He also turned down a demand that judiciary should be under the oversight of parliament and said that it should only work under the constitution. He said that the politicians always helped in making the hands of judges and the military generals powerful. He also said that the army was not going to do any misadventure and he was saying this because he was well-connected with some military circles. The chair remarked that the whole country was happy with his assurance.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the Panama verdict would be remembered as a throwback to the past and for weakening the Parliament and Nawaz Sharif would be largely to be blamed for this.

It was Nawaz Sharif who rejected a proposal to amend Articles 62 and 63. “It was Nawaz Sharif who refused to agree to Constitution court at the time of 18th amendment even after endorsing it in charter of democracy,” he said.

Disqualifying an elected PM on the basis of a technicality brings to mind the verdict in Moulvi Tamizuddin Khan in the 50’s. Then the whole Parliament was allowed to be disbanded on the basis of a technicality of one kind, he said. “This is neither a moment of celebration nor of pride. ”He called upon the Parliament to rise to the occasion beyond partisan politics posing also four questions to it. “One, Will the Parliament define sadiq and ameen? Whether a judge must always be a saidq and ameen even if he has taken oath under PCO and legitimized subversion of Constitution? Whether a general epitomised sadaqat and amanaat even if he suspended the Constitution and when tried for the crime flees from the court and given protection in a hospital where police cannot enter?” Two, will the Parliament make legislation for across the board accountability of all high and mighty regardless of whether they were elected representatives or were judges and generals, he questioned?

Three, whether the Parliament must permit use of Article 184 (3) that

allows no appeal and contravenes Article 10-A guaranteeing fair trial, he said. He asked the Parliament to review the use of Article 184 that defines the suo motu powers of the SC. The last question Babar posted that whether time had not come for setting up a constitutional court as envisaged in the charter of democracy. He called for referring these questions to a Committee of the Whole of the Senate to which all stake holders should be also invited.

The house passed a unanimous resolution condemning the acts of hooliganism and manhandling of media at a political rally of Nawaz Sharif and urged the government to take strong action against perpetrators. Before this, journalists covering the Senate staged a protest walkout from the press gallery over the act of manhandling of journalists.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.

From page 1

to initiate intra-institutional dialogue as the issue of intra-institutional powers was serious in nature. These institutions include executive, military bureaucracy and the judiciary, he said. Rabbani said the exercise would avoid confrontation among state institutions so that all of these should work within the ambit of law and the constitution. The chairman remarked that the invitation for the initiation of dialogue would be extended to the executive and the military bureaucracy through the prime minister, and the judiciary through the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Rabbani also said that parliament was the weak link in the trichotomy of powers and there was the issue of their internal weaknesses of the parliament. He said that the whole world was looking towards the Senate what positive steps it could suggest to get out of the situation.

The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle taking part in the debate on post-Panama verdict situation said that the ambiguities in the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution that define the parliamentarians as honest and truthful should be removed. While Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan in the presence of thin attendance of the treasury benches said that these articles could not be amended only to annual the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq called for a serious debate suggesting the way forward and the role of the parliament instead of doing mudslinging.

PPP Senator Taj Haider said that those amendments made in the constitution by then military dictator Ziaul Haq in connivance with some religious extremists should have be annulled besides making changes in the Articles 62 and 63. He also condemned that culture of taking the political matters to the courts for resolution. “It is the right time to establish Constitution Court,” he said.

PPP Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja there was a confrontation among the state institutions over the right to rule. The judicial verdicts have no affect on the masses, he said and called for bringing the judiciary under the oversight of parliament.

Senator Azam Musakhel said that the Panama verdict was given under pressure. MQM Senator Mian Ateeq Sheikh said that it was unfair to say about institutions that judiciary always helped GHQ and also called the verdict as unfair. He also turned down a demand that judiciary should be under the oversight of parliament and said that it should only work under the constitution. He said that the politicians always helped in making the hands of judges and the military generals powerful. He also said that the army was not going to do any misadventure and he was saying this because he was well-connected with some military circles. The chair remarked that the whole country was happy with his assurance.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the Panama verdict would be remembered as a throwback to the past and for weakening the Parliament and Nawaz Sharif would be largely to be blamed for this.

It was Nawaz Sharif who rejected a proposal to amend Articles 62 and 63. “It was Nawaz Sharif who refused to agree to Constitution court at the time of 18th amendment even after endorsing it in charter of democracy,” he said.

Disqualifying an elected PM on the basis of a technicality brings to mind the verdict in Moulvi Tamizuddin Khan in the 50’s. Then the whole Parliament was allowed to be disbanded on the basis of a technicality of one kind, he said. “This is neither a moment of celebration nor of pride. ”He called upon the Parliament to rise to the occasion beyond partisan politics posing also four questions to it. “One, Will the Parliament define sadiq and ameen? Whether a judge must always be a saidq and ameen even if he has taken oath under PCO and legitimized subversion of Constitution? Whether a general epitomised sadaqat and amanaat even if he suspended the Constitution and when tried for the crime flees from the court and given protection in a hospital where police cannot enter?” Two, will the Parliament make legislation for across the board accountability of all high and mighty regardless of whether they were elected representatives or were judges and generals, he questioned?

Three, whether the Parliament must permit use of Article 184 (3) that

allows no appeal and contravenes Article 10-A guaranteeing fair trial, he said. He asked the Parliament to review the use of Article 184 that defines the suo motu powers of the SC. The last question Babar posted that whether time had not come for setting up a constitutional court as envisaged in the charter of democracy. He called for referring these questions to a Committee of the Whole of the Senate to which all stake holders should be also invited.

The house passed a unanimous resolution condemning the acts of hooliganism and manhandling of media at a political rally of Nawaz Sharif and urged the government to take strong action against perpetrators. Before this, journalists covering the Senate staged a protest walkout from the press gallery over the act of manhandling of journalists.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.