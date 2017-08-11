AHMEDPUR EAST - Sir Sadiq Chowk was inaugurated on National Highway near Nadra Centre here on Tuesday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Usman Rasheed, Vice Chairman Mian Muzzamil Nadeem, PML-N leader Qazi Burhan Farid and Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran President Jamal Abdul Nasar.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rauf said that Sir Sadiq Chowk was named after former Bahawalpur State Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi who merged his state first of all with Pakistan and helped the government headed by Founder of The Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He further said that the chowk had been constructed with an amount of Rs1.6 million out of which Rs1 million was allocated by district government while Rs600,000 was donated by Chinese mobile company Oppo. He said that a photo gallery of late Ameer of Bahawalpur would be set up in the Chowk.