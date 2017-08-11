MULTAN - Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani asked Mian Nawaz Sharif on Thursday to take the nation into confidence and make it aware of the conspiracy that he thought was hatched against him.

"He (Nawaz Sharif) is holding a rally, claiming that a conspiracy is hatched against him. He should make the nation aware of the conspiracy," he added while addressing a news conference along with other leaders of PPP South Punjab here at Multan Press Club. He said that those leading the rally are in government and now they are acting as opposition as well. He said that the PPP is not willing for amendment to Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution as it deems the time is not appropriate.

He said that the Parliament is the representative institution of 200 million Pakistanis but it is never given due importance. "If we had given importance to the parliament, today this situation would not have unfolded," he added. He was of the opinion that the country, its people and institutions would not gain strength until parliament is strengthened. He said that the PPP believes in the rule of law but the PML-N did not support parliament's committee for the restoration of judges.

Gilani said that his case was different from that of Nawaz Sharif. "My case was not about disqualification due to corruption rather it was about NRO," he explained, adding that he wrote letters against all others except for Asif Ali Zardari as he was President at then. "If I had written a letter against him, I would have faced Article 6 like Musharraf," he claimed. He said that the Speaker of National Assembly declared him eligible while Iftikhar Chaudhry's court No-3 ineligible.

He said that the PPP and its leadership always respected courts. "After the martyrdom of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto respected the courts. Similarly, I and Hamid Saeed Kazmi and all others respected the courts too," he added. He reiterated that the PPPP implemented 85 percent of Charter of Democracy and the remaining 15 percent could not be implemented due to non-cooperation of the opposition. He said that if the PML-N had implemented the remaining 15 per cent CoD, it would not have faced the current situation. He said that the PPPP believed in constitution, law and good political traditions. He said that the motive behind CoD was not to benefit each other rather it was meant for strengthening democracy and welfare of people.

He pointed out that new political parties appeared like mushrooms whenever a dictator surfaced in the country but they disappeared with the exit of the dictator. He said that the PPP was an ideological political party that always came into power with the support of masses. "We never try to come into power from the backdoor," he asserted. He said that the PPP did a lot of struggle for minorities, youth, women, labour and farmers during its eras.

Recalling his services as Prime Minister, he said that he restored the constitution into its real form. He said that after the reorganisation of the party, now the district and divisional level bodies had also been formed while the tehsil level reorganisation would be accomplished within two weeks.

He said that it was dilemma of PPP that it did a lot for the masses but it could not cash in its work. He added that the PPP was the party that gave self respect to the people and declared them the source of power.

Former Governor and PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood said that today everyone saw that the leadership that had to deliver to the public was on roads against Supreme Court. He maintained that Nawaz Sharif brought out a rally on his disqualification by the Supreme Court which meant he brought provinces to the roads against Supreme Court. "If only it were the rally of Nawaz Sharif. In fact, it is federal government's rally. For God's sake have some mercy on this country and don't bring federation and provinces face to face," he asked Nawaz Sharif.

PPP South Punjab general secretary Natasha Daultana, SVP Kh Rizwan Alam, Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Ahmad Mujtaba Gillani, Javed Siddiqui, Nafees Ansari, Kamran Abdullah, Nasim Labar and others were also present on this occasion.