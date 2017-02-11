OKARA-The livestock officials, flanked by the police, recovered 400 kg of dead meat during a raid here on Friday.

No arrest could be made during the raid conducted in Sheikh Basti locality of the city following a tip-off, informed Deputy Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Ashraf Sultan

He said that the livestock officials along with the B-Division Police raided the house of Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Adnan in Sheikh Basti locality. Both the accused, however, fled the scene as the police arrived there.

The police recovered 400 kg of unhygienic dead meat from the house and later destroyed it in the public. On the report of Dr Ashraf Sultan, the police have registered a case under Amended Animal Slaughter Control Act 2016 with Slaughter Control Act 1965.

PTCL EXCHANGE LOOTED

Thieves took away 12 heavy dry batteries from a PTCL Rural Exchange on Okara-Faisalabad Road in village 24/GD the other night.

Four bandits, riding a vehicle, reached the PTCL Exchange at village 24/GD and held the watchman hostage at gunpoint. They gagged the watchman and tied him hand and foot. Later, the bandits loaded 12 heavy duty dry batteries, worth amounting to more than Rs one million onto the vehicle and drove off to unknown location. The Okara Saddr Police have launched investigation into the incident.

Dacoits loot BHU

Dacoits looted a Basic Health Unit (BHU) in village 45/3R here the other night.

According to police, six armed men stormed the BHU at village 45/3R after holding the watchman Abdul Malik hostage. They took away a motorcycle, cellphone, refrigerator, vaccines, medicines and other equipment.

The Okara Cantt Police registered a case on the complaint of Medical Officer Dr Arsalan Sajid and started investigation.