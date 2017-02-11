KAMALIA- The notables of Jakhar and surrounding villagers have flayed indifference of the local elected representatives over their ignorance of the problems being faced by residents of the area.

Talking to media here, he lamented that local elected representatives never pay heed to plight of the people of Jakhar and suburbs. They said that the area consists of over 10,000 voters and play a considerable role in every election. On the occasion, they announced forming Jakhar Welfare Society (JWS) that would work for development of Jakhar and nearby villages. He said that the JWS will take important decisions regarding holdings meetings with authorities concerned for welfare and development of the area. He informed that from now on, only those candidates will be voted who will resolve problems and work for development of the area.

He claimed that the JWS considers fielding its own candidate in the next general elections. He also called on the authorities to reconstruct the main and link roads -Kamalia-Jakhar Road, road from Wairoana to Jakhar Bridge and Kamalia Jungle Road - at the earliest.