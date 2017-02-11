ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of a news item about a jirga in Jacobabad that had penalised a labourer and his two young daughters.

The jirga had ordered the accused, who was accused of adultery, to pay a fine of Rs1.3 million to the complainant. After he failed to pay the fine, the jirga had ordered him to give his two daughters in marriage to two family members of the complainant.

Taking cognizance of the alleged jirga, the chief justice has sought a report from DIG Larkana.

According to media reports, last month, an illegal tribal jirga was held in Thul Tehsil of Jacobabad, which imposed a fine of Rs1.3 million on a poor labourer, declaring him kari. Upon his failure to pay the fine, the jirga had ordered him to give his two daughters Fahmida, 9, and Sughra, 4, in ‘vani’.

The poor labourer, identified as Muhammad Hashim Khoso, protested outside the Jacobabad Press Club against the jirga decision, expressing his inability to pay the fine. He had appealed to the chief justice and other high-ups to provide him justice.