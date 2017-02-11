Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has pointed out Pakistan Super League Chairman Najam Sethi and said it seemed as a "joke" that a person who was ‘allegedly’ involved in election rigging is saying that he will eliminate spot-fixing from the Pakistan Cricket Team.

This statement comes after two players of Islamabad United were suspended over corruption charges, and Najam Sethi had said that they would be punished severely for their misconduct.

Joke: Election fixer Sethi to eliminate cricket spot fixing! Latter only affects cricket; elec "fixing" greater crime threatening democracy — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 11, 2017



