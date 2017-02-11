ISLAMABAD - FATA parliamentarians, intending to call All Parties Conference (APC) on FATA reforms, are not on same page for merger of tribal region with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The FATA members, even after the assurance of Prime Minister to call a separate cabinet meeting on FATA reforms, are still adamant to register a strong protest. The FATA lawmakers had already warned the incumbent government for taking to streets on March 12.

At the same time, there was a division among the FATA members about merger of the region with KP. “We (FATA parliamentarians) are not on the same page on merger of FATA with KP,” said FATA MNA Bismillah Khan while talking to The Nation.

All the FATA members, he said, are in favour of ‘FATA reforms’ but are not unanimous on merger of FATA with KP. “I don’t think KP will easily deal with the affairs of FATA,” he added. Bismillah Khan was of the view that even majority of FATA members do not support merger with KP.

When contacted, FATA Senator Sajid Toori said all the FATA members are united on their stance. “Majority are in favour of merger of FATA with KP but a very few could be against it,” he said.

Shah G Gul Afiridi, Parliamentary leader of FATA MNAs, said they were not ready to accept Prime Minister’s assurance to deal FATA parliamentarians issue in a separate cabinet meeting. “We (FATA members) are still sticking to our stance on March 12 protest,” he said.

However, Afridi said the matter will thoroughly be discussed in the APC in coming week. “Dropping agenda of FATA reforms from cabinet meeting has clearly reflected the intentions of government so now decision will be made in the APC,” he added.

Another MNA from FATA, Nasir Khan was seemingly not in favour merger of FATA with KP. “If there was no other option to deal with this matter then merger will be okay,” he said.

The FATA members had already expressed their concerns in National Assembly proceedings for dropping the ‘FATA reforms’ from last cabinet meeting.

“If our reforms package is not approved, we will not let a single branch of the government function until we receive the rights being enjoyed by the rest of Pakistanis,” Afridi had warned the government in the National Assembly floor.

In a bid to placate these FATA parliamentarians, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has recently announced to discuss ‘FATA reforms package’ in a separate cabinet meeting. “On my directives, extensive consultation has been carried out with all stakeholders,” said the Prime Minister.

Sources said the FATA members before calling APC will hold a separate meeting of FATA parliamentarians to once again deliberate merger of FATA. “We will make efforts to adopt a same stance on merger of FATA to present it in the APC,” said a FATA member, desiring not to be named.