SARGODHA/KASUR-Four outlaws were killed in two shootouts that took place in Sargodha and Kasur here the other day.

According to Sargodha police, three outlaws were killed allegedly in a shootout with police here in the jurisdiction of the Cantt Police in the wee hours of Friday.

The police sources informed that the three criminals had been involved motorcycle-lifting and other heinous crimes.

The police sources said that following a tip-off about a robbery in Satellite Town, the police rushed to the spot. The dacoit fled the scene after seeing the police, however. The police chased and intercepted the outlaws near Asad Park in 49-Tail locality. At which the bandits resorted to intense firing on the police personnel, which the lawmen retaliated and a brief shootout ensued. As the crossfire subsided and the police went forward, they found the three bandits dead. They were identified: as Tanveer, Nasir and Ansar. The police shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

The police have launched further investigation.

In Kasur, the police said that a notorious dacoit was killed from the firing of his accomplices.

According to the Mustafabad Police, the cops attempted to stop five suspicious persons at a picket on Daftu Road. The suspects, instead of stopping, resorted to firing on the police and fled away towards Daftu area. The police went after and also alerted all the nearby police stations and check-posts through wireless communications. The police chased the culprits near Safaid Mosque in Raja Jang area where a brief shootout took place.

In the meanwhile, the police found one of the dacoits injured who introduced himself as Imtiaz alias Imtiazi. He told the police that he was shot at and injured by the firing of his accomplices. He was shifted to hospital but died on the way. The police also arrested one of his accomplices Ghulam Murtaza. The police recovered two pistols from them.

According to the police, both the dead and arrested dacoits had been involved in more than 32 cases of heinous crimes.