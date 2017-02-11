ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has attended more National Assembly sessions than Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Nawaz Sharif has appeared in 16 percent gatherings as compared to Imran Khan who has attended just 6 percent gatherings of parliament.

According to the data released today it showed that a total of 383 sessions of parliament were conducted since 2013.

During same period, Nawaz Sharif appeared 61 times in NA thus marking absence in 321 sittings whereas Imran Khan appeared in 22 NA sessions.

Moreover, opposition leader Khurshid Shah appeared in 273 sittings of NA. He did not attend 102 sittings.

Awami Muslim League’s chief Sheikh Rashid also appeared in 241 sittings whereas remained absent in 142 others. Mahmood Khan Achakzai appeared in 309 sittings and missed just 74 sittings thus marking highest score with 81pc attendance.

Likewise, interior minister appeared in 169 sittings and remained absent in 214 sittings making it 44 percent attendance. Defence minister with 47 percent attendance appeared in 181 sittings and remained absent in 202 others whereas railways minister with 49 percent attendance appeared in 188 sittings while remained absent in 195 others.

Similarly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi with 48 percent attendance made it 182 times to NA sittings while remained absent on 200 sittings.

Worst record was shared by Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) Faryal Talpur and independent lawmaker Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar.

Mahar only attended 4pc sittings of NA while Talpur managed to attain attendance percentage of 9 only.